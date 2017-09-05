On 31 January 2014 fire engulfed a house used as student digs on the Kapucijnenvoer in Leuven. A 22-year-old Irish student caused the fire with a cigarette. The student had fallen asleep in an armchair in his room after a night’s partying. He couldn’t remember starting the fire.

Two other Irish students that shared a room on the second floor of the house died in the blaze. Eight other residents were able to escape.