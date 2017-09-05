The Federal Secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Theo Francken (Flemish Nationalist) is in Lebanon this week. Around 300 refugees currently staying in refugee camps in Lebanon will be brought to Belgium.

Millions of Syrians had fled the war in their country. Most of those that have left Syria are currently residing in refugee camps in neighbouring countries such as Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan.

Lebanon especially has borne the brunt of the refugee crisis. With a population of between just 4 and 6 million, Lebanon more than 1 million Syrian refugees are registered there.

A number of countries including Belgium have offered to help. For the last 4 years Belgium has had taken on a fixed number of refugees, most of whom Syrian. This year Belgium will take on 1,050 Syrians, 600 of whom through the 1 in, 1 out agreement between the EU and Turkey.

In addition to this Belgium will welcome 150 Syrian refugees that are currently in Jordan and 300 Syrians that are currently in refugee camps in Lebanon.

Mr Francken is strongly in favour of the system as “Bringing real refugees here in a safe and legal fashion is the way forward”.

“It is also more just as you help vulnerable groups and not just strong men that take dangerous routes to get here”.