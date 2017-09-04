On Friday two police officers from the Antwerp Local Police service tried to stop a car in the Borgerhout district of the city. Initially, the driver didn’t respond to their calls for her to stop.

When she finally did stop the police officers were surrounded by locals and it is alleged that punches were thrown. However, an eyewitness claims that this was not the case. Images filmed by local residents neither confirm nor deny this.

In the wake of the incident the Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever said that he was in favour of the issuing bodycams, small cameras that can be fitted to police officers’ uniforms. The bodycams can film operation and interaction between police officers and the public.

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, the criminologist Brice De Ruyver said that he too is in favour of the issuing of bodycams.

"In a growing number of case there are conflicting views of events surround operations carried out by the authorities, particularly when violence is used”.