This inevitably means that more passengers than is currently the case will have to change bus to reach their destination.

The public transport system in Flanders will be made up of three “layers”. The top layer will remain the railways that would be used for travel from town to town or from city to city. The second “layer” will be the “core network”, a network of mayor bus (and tram) routes that are served at a high frequency.

In addition to this they are bus routes that also follow a well-defined route, but less frequently. The fourth “layer” is the complementary network that is made up of bike and car share services and De Lijn’s taxi bus service Belbus.