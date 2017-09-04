A military spokesperson told the VRT that the army was staging a demonstration with parachutists for the occasion of an open day. Two pilots were on board an Agusta A-109 helicopter when one of the two fell out of the aircraft.

At that moment, the helicopter was at an altitude of a couple of hundred metres. The victim was not wearing a parachute. A search was being staged after the accident to find the victim; soon after it was confirmed that the victim had died. The Defence Department did not supply any details about the victim out of respect for the family.