The Gordel Festival used to be known as "The Gordel" (the Belt) before being revamped five years ago. The Gordelfestival is now at its fifth edition, offering day-trippers the opportunity to go walking, cycling, or attend a concert by Flemish singers such as Natalia, Stan Van Samang and Udo.

The cycling and walking is designed to be more than just physical exercise: there is the opportunity of a tasting tour, and there are family walks.

However, the 'top-of-the-bill' classic remains a 100-kilometre cycle ride around Brussels (hence the name 'the belt') like in the past, when it was still called De Gordel.

This classic ride starts in SInt-Pieters-Leeuw, which acts one of the main hubs, together with Huizingen. READ MORE about the practical side of things here.