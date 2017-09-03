Vanlouwe was at the fair when he accidentally noticed that the women in bikini of a particular attraction had been covered with brown paper. He asked the manager of the attraction what was going on. "He told me he had done it at the Burgomaster's request in order not to affront anyone. I find this extremely remarkable", says Vanlouwe.

The attraction was next to an attraction for young children, and the municipality allegedly found this not okay. Vanlouwe goes a step further: "Apparently our liberties are under pressure. Everything which is important in our Western world, is under pressure."