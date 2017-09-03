The Diocese of Bruges says that the Priest has been a cause of conflict for several years now.

He is accused of setting people off against each other and being in conflict with those that work with him. He is reported to have said hurtful thing about deceased parishioners during funeral eulogies.

The clergyman’s supporters say that they don’t understand why he has been relieved of his duties. Around 200 of them when to Bruges to show their support for the priest and to express their displeasure at the Diocese’s decision.