The EU’s Anti-Terrorism Coordinator was speaking in an interview that was published in Saturday’s edition of the daily ‘De Morgen’. Mr de Kerckhove added that he believes that around 500 jihadi that have returned from Syria are currently in Belgium.

He estimates that the number of radicalised Muslims in Belgium is around 2,000.



The growing number of radicalised islamists in our society is posing increasing problems for the authorities. Furthermore, Gilles de Kerckhove doubts that efforts to deradicalise those that have become radicalised will work.