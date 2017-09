The aircraft was searched and it bomb scare was found to be a false alarm. The Ryanair flight was due to leave for Madrid when a group of 9 men boarded, one of whom shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

The plane was evacuated and searched but no explosives were found.



The 9 men were taken away for questioning. Early indication point to it being a joke that went wrong. The Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial authorities are investigating the incident.

The plane left for Madrid with the remaining passengers.