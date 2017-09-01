Zuhal Demir, of Kurdish/Turkish descent herself, attacks the Belgian mentality, and claims that 'real Belgians' and 'other Belgians' are not being treated equally. People of foreign descent are not being put on the same level, she argues, which is why this could happen. "But what I am most concerned about, is that society seems to consider this as normal."

Demir says equal rights apply to anyone and to any issue, also that of arranged marriages. "We shouldn't say: it's part of their culture."

There is no trace of the child. Demir says a similar story with a Flemish child would have had a different ending. The State Secretary calls on teachers to be on the alert and to intervene if necessary.