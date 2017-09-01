The Flemish Education Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) opened the new year in the Stella Maris school in Nieuwpoort (West Flanders, see picture below).

It was the first of five school visits for her. Crevits was received by 400 pupils on a red carpet. Stella Maris is specialised in out-of-school support and care for the weaker school children, and was chosen for this particular reason.

Crevits will highlight several themes at several schools today. She will also go to De Pinte and Beveren (East Flanders, video), Antwerp and Kapelle-op-den-Bos (Flemish Brabant).