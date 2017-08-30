Three people are seriously injured, six others sustained light injuries. For a while one person was missing, but she has now been accounted for and was at home. The local mayor implemented the municipal disaster plan as the emergency services attended the scene in great numbers.
Author: CDC3 seriously injured in Bastogne explosion
