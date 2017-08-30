The new inscription read "Renaat stop fuck my wife". Mr Landuyt has no idea what the message is about having been happily married for 33 years.

"This is quite a nuisance and a little threatening. I prefer it when people come to talk to me than start painting" he told VRT News.

On Monday Mr Landuyt founds the words "Renaat, you fuck my way." on his home in central Bruges.

It is not the first time that the Bruges politician has been targeted by vandals. The graffiti was quickly removed. Bruges police have started an enquiry.