Students are cherished by Belgian entrepreneurs because of the lower cost and their flexibility. An average working student works 23 days on one or two jobs earning him or her 1,763 euros on which 2.71% social taxes are due. The average working student is just under 20.

Julie De Bleser, a 27-year-old food truck worker, has just been elected as Job Student of the Year. She received an extra 1,250 euros!