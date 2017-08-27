‘Land of Love’ arrives in Flanders

Brussels attacker displayed bizarre behaviour last year

Amazement is the main sentiment in Bruges as the western city comes to terms with the news that one of its sons stands accused of attempted terrorist murder on three members of the Belgian armed forces patrolling the streets of Brussels on Friday evening. Burgomaster Renaat Landuyt says that nothing out of the ordinary was known about the 30-year-old Belgian of Somali descent.

