The weather guys and lasses at Ukkel are forecasting settled conditions, fine weather with warm temperatures. Only the extreme south east remains unsettled. Cumulous cloud may trigger the odd thundery shower.

Sunday too will be settled, mainly sunny and warm with identical highs. There is a light breeze. More of the same on Monday. We can only be jealous of our neighbours across the Channel who will be enjoying their bank holiday as it's back to work for many Belgians!

On Tuesday highs reach 25°C with gathering wind and rain towards evening. Wednesday will be unsettled and cooler with showers at times.