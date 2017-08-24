Maria Dhelft was down in the garden thinking she had seen a football, but when she took a closer look she noticed that the object was no football but a gigantic mushroom. The mushroom had grown on the spot where her husband used to chuck out rubbish from the garden that as a result has turned into very fertile soil.

"My hubby no longer spends his days messing around in the garden. Discovering these mushrooms was a particular surprise."

The mushrooms are thought to be giant puffball mushrooms. They grow in meadows, gardens and deciduous forests.

