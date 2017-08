The accidents coupled with the ongoing roadworks at Zwijnaarde are serving to make matters worse.



Anyone that doesn’t have to travel along the coast-bound E40 between Aalst (East Flanders) and Zwijnaarde is advised not to. Anyone that does take this route is advised to take sufficient drinking water.

Elsewhere, there are delays of around an hour on the coast-bound E34 trunk road between Kemzeke and Zelzate.