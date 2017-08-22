If you lose something you can either fill in a form online or at a railway station. You have 50 days to go an collect your lost property at the terminus station of the train on which the property was lost.

Unclaimed lost property goes to the charity Spullenhulp for sale in its chain of second hand stores. During the past 6 years the Belgian rail company NMBS has donated some 150,000 items of unclaimed lost property to Spullenhulp.



