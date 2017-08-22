Early on Monday afternoon a man walked into the ACV office in Diest. He took a number and waited his turn. He then shot dead the 38-year-old clerk that was working behind the counter.

The woman leaves behind a son. After having gunned down the woman in cold blood, the gunman said in English that his mission was accomplished.

He handed himself over to police shortly before 6pm. He is a 36-year-old Pole that lives in Bekkevoort (Flemish Brabant). It is still unclear as to whether the woman knew her killer or what the motives were for the shooting.