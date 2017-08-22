However, the Diocese of Bruges denies that this was the reason for the 47-year-old Priest being relieved of his duties.

The Diocese’s spokeswoman Inge Cordemans told VRT News that “The Priest has been a source of conflict for a couple of years. He is a polarizing element and is in dispute with those that work with him. Some people feel hurt by things that he has said”.

Father Brutin is reported to have repeatedly said hurtful thinks about the deceased at funerals.



"We have discussed the issues several times with the priest over the past year, but the issues have not been resolved. This is why we have decided to remove him.”