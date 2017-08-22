The shooting happened inside ACV Service Office on the Koning Albertstraat in Diest.

The gunman is reported to have entered the office and shot the persons that was working behind the counter. It is still unclear whether or not the motive for the shooting was robbery.

The gunman enter the office waited his turn and then shot his victim. On leaving he said in English that his mission was accomplished, an eyewitness told VRT News.

The Koning Albertstraat has been closed to traffic and there is a big police presence in the area.

