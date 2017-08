Frontman Marcus Mumford rates Pukkelpop amongst his favourite festivals: "I wouldn't wish to be anywhere else. You guys are just like family!" Mumford & Sons relied on old favourites like "Little Lion Man", but also more recent work including "Blind Leading The Blind" during their mainstage concert.

Mumford & Sons were not the sole UK bands to enthral the Flemish crowds at Pukkelpop. London Grammar and Bastille were present too and courted success.