No fewer than 77 mobile phones were recovered from the suspect's backpack at the music festival in Kiewit (Limburg Province). Music lovers missing their favourite gadget can enquire about their loss at the Info Corner/Lost & Found at the festival site. Owners of missing mobile phones who can supply their phone number and correct PIN-number will soon be reunited with their phone.
Author: CDCThief caught with 77 stolen mobile phones at Pukkelpop
Sun 20/08/2017 - 10:06 CDC Police have detained a suspected thief believed to have stolen 77 mobile phones at the Pukkelpop music festival. The 39-year-old was detained after a music lover at the festival alerted the police.