The victim is a man in his forties from the Liège town of Verviers. He was run down by the driver of a BMW. Emergency services were called to the scene, but the victim had already succumbed to his injuries by the time they arrived.

The BMW driver is a surgeon from Liège. Prosecutors say that he had attended the Standard Zulte Waregem football match shortly before and was drunk at the time he caused the accident.