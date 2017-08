Over 300 people were present. Elke was visiting the Catalonian capital together with her two sons, aged 10 and 13, and her husband, when a van careered into pedestrians on the iconic promenade killing over a dozen people and injuring many more. Other members of Elke's family remained unscathed.

Well-wishers lit candles and laid wreaths on the Tongeren market square. The city of Tongeren also provided a book of remembrance. Tongeren mayor Patrick Dewael urged people not to yield to terrorism.