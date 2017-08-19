The woman of Moroccan heritage was arrested on board a ferry arriving from Bari in Italy after Italian police tipped off their Greek colleagues. A European arrest warrant had been issued against her.
Sat 19/08/2017 - 11:54 A Belgian woman suspected of membership of a terrorist organisation has been detained in the Greek island of Corfu. Belgian prosecutors have confirmed the arrest but are preferring to stay mum.