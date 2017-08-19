Many are the retailers on the Brussels Nieuwstraat worried about copycat attacks in Brussels. Access to the thoroughfare has been prevented at several spots thanks to the use of concrete blocks, elsewhere though it is still accessible.

City cabinet member Els Ampe is no fan of extra barriers at the minute. Retailers need to access their stores and concrete blocks can be dangerous when there are many pedestrians about. The shopping street is being remodelled soon. Posts that can be lowered when needed will provide the solution. City cabinet member Els Ampe told VRT News: "This is to prevent outrages like Barcelona"