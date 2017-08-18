This morning, Mr Reynders confirmed that at least two other Belgians got injured. One of them sustained heavy injuries.

"This is what we know now. For the moment, we have no news about other Belgian victims", Reynders told the VRT. The Foreign Office is monitoring the situation closely. The administration has not yet succeeded in contacting every Belgian known to be staying in Barcelona at the moment of the attack.

A telephone line has been installed for people with questions or concerns about family or friends in Barcelona: 02 501 81 11.

The Belgian authorities slightly adapted the travel advice for Spain - "follow instructions from local authorities and bear in mind that busy places may be a target for terrorists". Reynders added that there is no such thing as a zero risk. "Not a single place is safer than another one."