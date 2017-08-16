In recent weeks, several dozen poultry companies were blocked - this is still the case for 28 poultry farms, 15 of which with egg batteries. The thousands of eggs they were (are) producing, had to be destroyed, pending the outcome of more tests. Eggs were taken from the shelves in the stores, but more as a precaution. It later turned out that a large majority of the eggs was perfectly fit for consumption.

The financial damage for various companies is huge. In the long run, they will also suffer from a dented image. All this is happening despite any major problems: "There is not a single person who has got sick", lawmaker Herman De Croo told the Fipronil commission in the Flemish Parliament. Even when eggs had been found contaminated with the insecticide - illegally used on chickens to kill parasites - the substances turned out to be very small.