Those high-skilled workers will come from within Belgium in the first place: researchers think that by 2030, over 40 percent of the working population will boast a high degree, compared to 20 percent low-skilled graduates.

This puts Belgium among the frontrunners in Europe, together with Sweden and France, but domestic talent alone won't be enough: Belgium needs foreign talent as well. However, in this area, Belgium is not performing so well. While a lot immigrants are coming in, only 1 in 4 of them is high-skilled, figures from 2011 reveal.

"But, which is worse, Belgium failed to increase this share between 2001 and 2011. And we have no reason to assume this is different nowadays", Jan Denys explains.