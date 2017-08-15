The new challenge for 2017-2021 will be the green economy and climate change. During his mission, Bourgeois will sign a mutual agreement in which Flanders and South-Africa underline their intention to battle climate change together.

5 million euros have been earmarked for this project per annum. The former Belgian colonies of Congo (75 million) and Rwanda (50 million) are getting a lot more, but still the Belgian link with South-Africa is a special one.

South-Africa is, together with the U.S. and Canada, the country with the biggest number of Belgians outside Europe. Many of them are Flemings, not a surprise since the language barrier with the Afrikaans is small. Some famous Flemish artists like writer Tom Lanoye have made it their second home.