Various tugboats arrived by 8pm yesterday, when water levels in the Scheldt Estuary just north-west of Antwerp had risen again. While several boats were pushing the Chinese giant - the CSCL Jupiter measures 366 metres in length and can carry up to 155,000 tons - in the flank, several others were pulling it back into deeper waters into the shipping lane, away from the shore.

The event had attracted thousands of curious visitors to the tiny village of Bath in Dutch Zeeland province. It took some time, but things finally got moving, with the ship being freed around 9pm.