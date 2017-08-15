Claim It is an organisation defending the interests of holiday makers wanting to launch a complaint against an airline. They have already received over 10,000 requests of passengers this year. The lion's share of the complaints is about long delays, other complaints are connected to cancelled flights or overbookings.

"Passengers are better informed about their rights than in the past", explains Ralph Pais of Claim It. "Until not so long ago, passengers ignored the fact that, according to European legislation, they are entitled to a compensation in the case of a long delay, a double booking or a cancellation. We have more people calling in after each delayed flight than in the past."