Author: Michaël TorfsYour donation for the church? Take your bank card to the chapel
Mon 14/08/2017 - 15:18 Michaël Torfs The church wants to adapt to modern times. The iconic Our Lady Cathedral (Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-kathedraal) in the centre of Antwerp, has installed a digital paying device in the Holy Mary Chapel. If you want to make a donation, you can go digital, or with your smartphone. Tourists and youngsters often saw themselves confronted with the problem that they didn't carry any coins with them.