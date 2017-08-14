While the Scheldt estuary may look extremely wide, the passageway for big ships is very small. The vessel had just left the port this morning and was bound for Hamburg when things went wrong.

The Bocht van Bath is one of the most hazardous sections of the Western Scheldt. However, the accident was due to a technical failure, Annik Dirkx of the Antwerp Port Company told the VRT. Because of the failure, the ship could no longer be manoeuvred correctly.

The giant went straight ahead, running into the shore at a relatively high speed of 12 knots, it is said (over 20 km/u). The VRT's Luc De Smet said the scene looks like the ship almost continued straight into a small village.