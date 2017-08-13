Pierre and Paul shared a room in nursing home Ter Venne in Sint-Martens-Latem near Ghent and could always be seen together. Each day, they enjoyed a glass of red Bordeaux wine together. On 8 July, the identical twins celebrated their 104th birthday with their family, a bigger dinner and some champagne.

Pierre and Paul were born in Dendermonde as Pieter and Paulus in 1913. Pierre became a lawyer, while Paul served as a magistrate just like his father. They were never married. "We never got along with each others' girlfriends. So in the end we opted for a single life and stayed together", Pierre once told De Standaard.

While Pierre was in good health last month, he passed away a couple of weeks after their birthday. The eldest male twins on record were America's Glen and Dale Moyer, who were born in 1895 and reached the age of 105.