The start was given at 8pm on Friday. The first enthusiasts, the runners, arrived around 7am on Saturday, covering 100 km (60 miles) in about 11 hours.

Others had until 8pm yesterday to reach the finishline. Some 60 percent eventually did. More people were nursing blisters because of the rain. Others fainted while one man had to be reanimated.

Hugo Bonnyns (76) completed the course for the 46th time and holds the overall record. "I do it for the feeling of satisfaction afterwards", he told the VRT.