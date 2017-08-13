Coninsx will replace Jean-Paul Laborde of France in the position. The Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) was created in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It is mostly concerned with checking whether UN member countries are applying anti-terrorism measures correctly, and boosting international cooperation in the field of tackling terrorism.

Coninsx used to work for the Brussels judicial authorities (1990-1997) where she was already focusing on battling terrorism. She graduated at the Free Brussels University VUB, where she holds two Master Degrees: one in Law and another in Criminology.

