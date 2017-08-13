The whole of last year had 679 reports of rail trespassing. By the end of June this year, the number had already climbed to 417. Between January and June, three trespassers were killed, while three others got heavily injured.

Infrabel is concerned, especially because it put a lot of effort in prevention campaigns on various media. Also, Belgian Rail tried to make it impossible for people to walk on or along rail tracks, installing extra fences, signs, cameras and so-called stumbling mats, tailor-made mats that make you fall before you can actually cross the tracks illegally.