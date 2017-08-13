While the man was being resuscitated, emergency services were alerted. They quickly came to the rescue, avoiding a worst-case scenario. The man's condition became stable in hospital. The Mayor confirmed the man suffered a heart failure, though he was not battling any heart problems.

Meanwhile, participants are still arriving after completing their feat, although many have pulled out. Almost 14,000 enthusiasts had registered, a record number.

Participants have until 9PM to reach the finishline, 24 hours after the start was given. This year's edition was a hard one, due to the fresh night temperatures and the rain.