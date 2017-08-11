Mobility Minister Ben Weyts installed the very first new marker along the E313 in Diepenbeek (Limburg) this morning. While the previous design was in white and red, the main colours now are green and white.

Whereas the previous markers were put in the direction of the traffic, they will now face oncoming traffic, which should help motorists to find out more quickly where they are when they are in trouble and need to call for help. Over 19,300 signs have to be replaced, an operation that costs 2.7 million euros.