Ine Deburgraeve of the West Coast Local Police Service told VRT News that “They distract their victims by, for example complimenting them.

The victim then doesn’t realise that they haven’t been paid and give change when in reality they never received any money”.

The two women and a man that con the waiters and waitress often change their appearance. They dye their hair and the man trims his beard.

As well as in the Westkust police area, police in Middelkerke and Ostend have received reports of the same kind of fraudulent activity on their patch.

