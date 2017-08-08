The baby bonobo’s mother Djanoa crawled into the bushes and built a nest in which she gave birth.

The new baby, a female bonobo, is Djanoa’s third and the 16th bonobo baby to be born at Planckendael.

Planckendael is the keeper of the international genealogical register for bonobos and is the European coordinator of breading programme for the endangered species of ape.

Meanwhile the keepers at the animal park are busy thinking up a name for the new addition that must be a word beginning with S in the African language Lingala.