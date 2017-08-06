Het Nieuwsblad op Zondag reports that staff numbers - normally at 96 - dropped year after year. The General Inspectorate is the second watchdog for the police force, after the better known Comité P.

"We can't do our jobs properly any longer because we just have too much work", one employee told Het Nieuwsblad. "People who are not functioning properly, can rest assured. We no longer have the means to investigate all issues properly." The man at the helm of the service, François Adam, has officially retired, but can't be replaced as yet, so he just continues.

To learn more about the General Inspectorate, click here.