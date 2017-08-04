The online Most Wanted list proved a success in recent months: various convicted gangsters were caught by police thanks to tips from members of the public. Police does not want people's awareness to diminish during the summer holidays.

"Criminals don't take a break from their crimes. It has been proved that holiday destinations serve as popular shelters for convicts on the run. Maybe they have chosen the same destination as you", the text on the postcard states.

Each country was allowed to send one personalised postcard to one convict. 21 postcards are circulating now. Police hope that people will share the post cards on social media, in order to receive concrete tips from the public.