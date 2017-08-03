The Flemish Traffic Centre warned that the disruption is likely to continue for some time. The lorry was carrying foodstuff. Part of its load was strewn across the motorway and a clean-up operation was launched.

The truck turned over at around 8am and the Traffic Police closed the southbound carriageway of the motorway. By 9:45am there was an 8 kilometer tailback stretching to Zwijnaarde, near Ghent. There were delays of around 1 hour.

As some of the lorry’s load of fruit, vegetables and sauces has been strewn across the road, the Federal Food Safety Agency was called to the scene. The road surface needs to be cleaned.

The Flemish Traffic centre advised motorists to avoid the area. Traffic heading for Kortrijk was diverted via De Pinte and Deinze (both East Flanders).

Those travelling from Antwerp to Lille (France) were advised to travel via the E19. Those wishing to travel from Brussels to Kortrijk were advised to do so via Tournai (Hainaut). Those travelling from Ghent to Kortrijk were advised to do so via Bruges (West Flanders).

The motorway re-opened at around 12:30.