VRT News found images on the Russian website Insecam.org of people at work in their businesses and also of more private moments when people are at leisure such as exercising of working in their gardens.

People install security cameras as they want to feel more secure. However, in the instances VRT News found on the Russian website, they can now be watched online by one and all. After a bit of research we were able to localize some of the Flemish homes and businesses that appear on the site.

Michel Neven’s electrical store in Sint-Truiden (Limburg) can be viewed. We showed Mr Neven the images on the site he responded with consternation and shock.

“I’m running hot and cold at the same time. A few weeks ago we were robbed”, Mr Neven told VRT News.

A chemists store in the Mechelen (Antwerp province) area that has a CCTV camera directed towards the street in front of it can also been seen on the Russian site.