Apparently, nobody was missing the people who had passed away. One victim was an 80-year-old woman, but two others were a lot younger - a 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman. They were living in houses in average neighbourhoods, in average houses and a flat, and not in an abandoned or lonely place.

The discovery of the bodies, on three successive days, sent a shock wave through the city. It is estimated that the bodies had been lying there between 10 and 30 days. A local resident said that "Bruges residents live individually, and it's hard to make contact with new people."