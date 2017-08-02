Apparently, nobody was missing the people who had passed away. One victim was an 80-year-old woman, but two others were a lot younger - a 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman. They were living in houses in average neighbourhoods, in average houses and a flat, and not in an abandoned or lonely place.
The discovery of the bodies, on three successive days, sent a shock wave through the city. It is estimated that the bodies had been lying there between 10 and 30 days. A local resident said that "Bruges residents live individually, and it's hard to make contact with new people."
"Tragic situation"
Landuyt (socialist) is speaking of a "tragic situation" which raises questions. How can anyone so young already be so lonely, and how could their bodies not be discovered soon despite the fact they were living in a lively neighbourhood?
Landuyt is calling on Bruges residents to keep an eye on their neighbours. But there's more. Local police officers, community workers, volunteers and everyone holding a social position in the city will be asked to be on the alert and to pick up any signals that something could be wrong.