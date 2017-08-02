Three die unnoticed in Bruges: action plan to tackle "tragic situation" Author: Michaël Torfs

Wed 02/08/2017 - 12:28 Michaël Torfs In just three days, three people were found dead in their home in Bruges. Their bodies had been lying there for weeks. The Bruges Mayor Renaat Landuyt is now working on an action plan to avoid this kind of situations in future.

Apparently, nobody was missing the people who had passed away. One victim was an 80-year-old woman, but two others were a lot younger - a 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman. They were living in houses in average neighbourhoods, in average houses and a flat, and not in an abandoned or lonely place.

The discovery of the bodies, on three successive days, sent a shock wave through the city. It is estimated that the bodies had been lying there between 10 and 30 days. A local resident said that "Bruges residents live individually, and it's hard to make contact with new people."

"Tragic situation"

Landuyt (socialist) is speaking of a "tragic situation" which raises questions. How can anyone so young already be so lonely, and how could their bodies not be discovered soon despite the fact they were living in a lively neighbourhood?

Landuyt is calling on Bruges residents to keep an eye on their neighbours. But there's more. Local police officers, community workers, volunteers and everyone holding a social position in the city will be asked to be on the alert and to pick up any signals that something could be wrong.